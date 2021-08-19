Black Stars coach CK Akonnor says he is not feeling pressured ahead of the Afcon tournament

Akonnor will be leading Ghana to a major tournament for the first time

He also said his side will be ready for the tournament when it begins

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor says he is not feeling pressured after finding out who his opponents are in the African Cup of Nations draw.

The Black Stars will face their counterparts from Morocco, Gabon and Comoros after being drawn together in Group C.

Akonnor will be leading Ghana to a major tournament for the first time after being appointed in January 2020.

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor: Ghanaians give me pressure but I can handle it. Source:Twitter/footypics

The Black Stars coach says he is not fazed with the task ahead in a video posted by 3Sports on twitter and sighted by YEN.com.gh.

“It’s the first time but I am not under any pressure. You guys give me pressure in Ghana but I am okay.”

On the draw, Akonnor assured Ghanaians his team will be prepared and ready to face the opponents.

“I think is okay. I didn’t come here with a lot of expectations regarding which group I want to be in. Nowadays football is evolving, so you cannot expect anything."

“We are preparing feverishly for this tournament and the coming matches in the world cup and I am sure we will be ready.”

Ghana will start their campaign for a fifth trophy when they face Morocco on Monday, January 10, 2022.

This will be Akonnor's second meeting with the Atlas Lions as coach of the Black Stars after the two sides met in a friendly in June which ended in a 1-0 defeat to Ghana.

“I think we had a strong friendly with Morocco a few months ago and thank God they are in our group. It gives us an idea of the opponent.”

Akonnor will be hoping to end Ghana's forty-year wait for the Afcon title having not won the trophy since 1982.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Charles Kwablan Akonnor met African football legend Roger Milla at the Africa Cup of Nations draw on Tuesday.

The former Ghana captain shared the moment with the Cameroonian before the draw was held in Yaoundé.

In photos posted on Twitter by the coach, C.K Akonnor is seen beaming with smile as he waited to find out his opponents for the Nations Cup next year.

Source: Yen.com.gh