Ghanaian musician Akwaboah has proven he is one of the country's stylish male celebrities with his wedding ensemble

The songwriter looked dapper in his tailored-to-fit outfit and expensive shoes for his traditional wedding

Some social media users have commented on Akwaboah's wedding photos and videos online

Ghanaian musician Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr., known by his stage name Akwaboah Jnr. has gone viral on social media with her plush traditional wedding ceremony.

The Posti Me hitmaker made a bold fashion statement with his classy outfit for the private wedding with Mercy Aseidu and other celebrities.

Akwaboah and his wife look perfect together. Photo credit: @manuelphotography

Celebrity groom Akwaboah looked dapper in a white Agbada with gold embroidery while his beautiful wife rocked a corseted kente gown.

Akwaboah's groomsmen wore fashionable green short-sleeve kaftan and expensive wristwatches to complete their looks.

Akwaboah and his gorgeous wife rock white ensembles for their pre-wedding photoshoot

Ghanaian songwriter Akwaboah looked dashing in a white designer shirt and matching trousers for his pre-wedding photoshoot.

Ghanaian bride Mrs Akwaboah wore a long-sleeved white jumpsuit and charming hairstyle to complete her look.

Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor has commented on Akwaboah's wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Celestinedonkormusic stated:

Congrats bro

Timidakolo stated:

Congratulations my brother ❤️❤️❤️

clementosuarez stated:

Ours

Kocobaddie stated:

Congratulations bro

na.bee_acq stated:

Mo tiri nkwa!

yaaqueen25 stated:

Forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

lady__chartty stated:

Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️

21stcenturyyyy stated:

Ne ho me f3

akosua_adwubi_aaa stated:

Congratulations my fav ❤️❤️❤️ our wife, we the AkwaNation are here for you

_abena_serwaa stated:

CONGRATS

mo.hammedali11 stated:

Congratulations to you superstar

nana_akua_08 stated:

Beauty

Nhyiahma stated:

F3f33r3❤️

7417_sylvia stated:

Neat shots

Glauriyah stated:

My brideeeee

maame_efuwa_sharon stated:

No We ATE PURRR!!!!!!!!! My Bride @big_naya

