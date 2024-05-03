After several days of teasing fans, Ghanaian singer Akwaboah has finally tied the knot

The musician and his wife turned heads with their outfits as they expressed their love for each other

Several top stars, including actresses and singers, graced the occasion

Ghanaian singer Gladstorm Akwaboah Jr has finally tied the knot with his new sweetheart, Theresa.

The newlywed bride, a young Ghanaian midwife, was all smiles as she slayed in her exquisite Kente outfit at the traditional wedding ceremony.

The event became the talk of town after Akwaboah dropped a hint on social media.

Ghanaian stars attend Akwaboah's wedding

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu, who recently arrived in Ghana after a short stint abroad, attended Akwaboah's wedding.

The actress's regal outfit got many netizens confused as to whether they suspected she was related to the Akwaboahs.

Gospel singer Empress Gifty was also spotted at Akwaboah's event singing one of the singer's classic love anthems as she made her way into the event.

Oheneyere Mercy Aseidu and her husband, Oheneyere Gifty Anti and husband, Media personality Stacy Amoateng, Gospel singer Abena Serwaa Ophelia and others adding an extra touch of glamour and excitement to the festivities.

Netizens react to Akwaboah's wedding

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared they shared their well-wishes with the singer.

iam_ama_ghana's prof:

Not her singing his song. Thing we love to see ❤️

iam_ama_ghana remarked:

She’s so beautiful

katakyie_herbert_obeng added:

She can his songs…. ✅ wifeee

beard_n_brush exclaimed:

This people will always go for the intelligent and the innocent ones. Congratulations

the_hotnews_ added:

Seems this lady is spoiling our musician. I see naughtiness in her

