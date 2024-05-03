Ghanaian singer and songwriter Akwaboah, known in private life as Gladstorm Akwaboah, has got married in a lovely wedding.

The wedding came a few days after the musician announced his impending marriage ceremony on social media.

Follwoing the ceremony, mnmany have been wondering who the lucky bride of the singer is. YEN.com.gh has gathered a few facts about Akwaboah's wife.

What is the name of Akwaboah's wife?

While she may be known known as Mrs Akwaboah on social media, the singer's wife is known as Theresa. On Instagram, she is known as @big_naya.

Which school did Akwaboah's wife attend?

A look at her profile on Instagram indicates that she completed her secondary school education at Abugri Girls Senior High School in the Eastern Region.

What is the profession/work of Akwaboah's wife?

While details of ther tertiary education are not readily available, YEN.com.gh understands that Mrs Akwaboah is a professionally trained midwife.

