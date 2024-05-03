Global site navigation

Akwaboah Wedding: Real Name, Profession, School And Old Photos Of Singer's Wife Drop
Celebrities

Akwaboah Wedding: Real Name, Profession, School And Old Photos Of Singer's Wife Drop

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Akwaboah, known in private life as Gladstorm Akwaboah, has got married in a lovely wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Read YEN News now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Click and follow now!

The wedding came a few days after the musician announced his impending marriage ceremony on social media.

Akwaboah's wife
Akwaboah's wife is a midwife Photo source: @manuelphotography_official, @big_naya
Source: Instagram

Follwoing the ceremony, mnmany have been wondering who the lucky bride of the singer is. YEN.com.gh has gathered a few facts about Akwaboah's wife.

What is the name of Akwaboah's wife?

While she may be known known as Mrs Akwaboah on social media, the singer's wife is known as Theresa. On Instagram, she is known as @big_naya.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Which school did Akwaboah's wife attend?

A look at her profile on Instagram indicates that she completed her secondary school education at Abugri Girls Senior High School in the Eastern Region.

Read also

Akwaboah's Wedding: Mercy Asiedu, Empress Gifty and more stars show up as singer ties the knot

What is the profession/work of Akwaboah's wife?

While details of ther tertiary education are not readily available, YEN.com.gh understands that Mrs Akwaboah is a professionally trained midwife.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel