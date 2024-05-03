A video of Akwaboah's pastor providing clarity on a number of issues surrounding musicians' marriage is trending

Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah said he was not the one who influenced Akwaboah to overlook his baby mama for his new wife

Social media users who reacted to the video had shared varied opinions on the matter

Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah, the founder and overseer of Parliament Chapel International, has dispelled some rumours surrounding Akwaboah's wedding.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Gossips24 Avenue, Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah, who was speaking in an interview with Angel TV, denied claims that he told Akwaboah through a prophecy not to marry the mother of his child.

Akwaboah's Pastor clears the air on the marriage Photo credit: @Parliament Chapel International/Facebook @manuelphotography_official/X

He also denied claims that the wife of Akwaboah was secretary to his wife.

Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah said it was important that he clarify the narrative so that people do not misconstrue his earlier prophecy about the musician.

When writing the report, the video of Apostle Amoako offering clarity about Akwaboah's marriage had raked in over 8,000 views and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Ghanaians thronged the comments section of the video with some diverse opinions about the revelations made by the man of God.

@EuniceMensah-wr3qg stated:

These people are not pastors ooo, they are business men

@ladyhelengee added:

Hmmm asem ooo. Well!! Let's see what happens some few years to come about this issue.

@bettyjohnson1963 added:

God sees what's done secretly

@HenryArko added:

This same Amoako Attah was the one that said Kennedy Agyapong would win the primaries

Akwaboah as he tries to kiss his new wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akwaboah Jr. acted shy while taking pictures at the traditional wedding ceremony,

The wife was seen using both hands to grab onto his waist to get him to hold onto hers; however, that yielded nothing.

During that process, Mrs Akwaboah tried to steal a kiss from the Lighthouse hitmaker, which got both of them laughing hard.

