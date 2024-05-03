West Ham Celebrates Kudus With Father Bernard Sound In Latest Video, Ghanaians React
- West Ham United is trending after the club posted a video on TikTok on its page
- The funny video which was a goal celebration had the popular Ghanaian sound of Father Bernard playing in it
- Many people who commented on the video were left in awe with some saying that the social media handler of West Ham might be Ghanaian
West Ham United has triggered funny reactions on social media after posting a video on its TikTok page.
The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on @westham's TikTok page, showed a close-up of Michail Antonio's goal celebration against Liverpool in the English Premier League.
The sound of the popular Ghanaian short clip which many have come to know as Father Bernard, played as soon as Antonio jumped into Mohammed Kudus' waiting arms, causing both players to tumble on the pitch.
The funny video captioned "Disclaimer: no players were harmed in the making of this video," had raked in over 6,000 likes and 300 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Many Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video laughed at the actions of both players with some opining that the social media handler for West Ham is a Ghanaian.
Naaa West Ham admin be Ghanaian
Where do west ham get Ghana sound from
KOLOGY reacted:
this admin is a whole vibe
Kobby commented:
You just need to relocate the club to Ghana
KINGS football reacted:
The admin be fully Ghanaian here
Girlie.Agyeiwaa stated:
I think Kudus told them to use this sound
Castro song plays in West Ham TikTok video
Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United featured the legendary Ghanaian musician Castro’s hit song Bone Shaker in one of its TikTok clips.
This took many by surprise, especially fans from Ghana who hold Castro’s music close to their hearts.
West Ham has been embracing Ghanaian tunes for their social media clips, a trend that seems to have gained momentum since the signing of Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.
