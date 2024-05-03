West Ham United is trending after the club posted a video on TikTok on its page

The funny video which was a goal celebration had the popular Ghanaian sound of Father Bernard playing in it

Many people who commented on the video were left in awe with some saying that the social media handler of West Ham might be Ghanaian

West Ham United has triggered funny reactions on social media after posting a video on its TikTok page.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on @westham's TikTok page, showed a close-up of Michail Antonio's goal celebration against Liverpool in the English Premier League.

The sound of the popular Ghanaian short clip which many have come to know as Father Bernard, played as soon as Antonio jumped into Mohammed Kudus' waiting arms, causing both players to tumble on the pitch.

The funny video captioned "Disclaimer: no players were harmed in the making of this video," had raked in over 6,000 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video laughed at the actions of both players with some opining that the social media handler for West Ham is a Ghanaian.

r.llord commented:

Naaa West Ham admin be Ghanaian

Lil Future5 added:

Where do west ham get Ghana sound from

KOLOGY reacted:

this admin is a whole vibe

Kobby commented:

You just need to relocate the club to Ghana

KINGS football reacted:

The admin be fully Ghanaian here

Girlie.Agyeiwaa stated:

I think Kudus told them to use this sound

