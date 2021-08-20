Sarah Rector is reported to be the richest black child in the year 1913

According to Florida News, her wealth came about after the land she was allotted as a slave child was discovered as an oil field

At the age of 18, her wealth was estimated at Ghc6 million

A publication by Florida News has given an account of the story of the black girl by the name of Sarah Rector who became the richest black girl in America.

Sarah was born in 1902 in the predominantly African American town of Taft, Oklahoma and her parents were former slaves.

At the time, slaves were entitled to land allotments under the Dawes Allotment Act of 1887 and their children were granted 160acres of land.

Sarah Rector: The 12-Year-Old Who Became The Richest Black Child In 1913

The lands granted to slaves were usually rocky and infertile but Rector's allotment was located at an oilfield.

In need of money Sarah's father leased her land to a major oil company in 1911 to help him pay his annual property of Ghc180 then.

The young lady's fortune grew exponentially within two years after an independent oil driller started bringing in 2,500 barrels to 105,000 gallons of oil per day.

Sara Rector began earning Ghc1800 per day in 1913 according to Tonya Bolden, author of Searching for Sarah Rector: The Richest African American Girl in America.

Her wealth grew and news of that spread so wide that she started receiving numerous request for loans, money gift and four marriage proposals, Florida News reported.

By the time she turned 18 years, Sarah was worth an estimated Ghc6 million.

