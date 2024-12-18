Mercy Asiedu Eats Fufu With Emelia Brobbey And Mimi On Set: "The Unity Is Beautiful"
- Mercy Asiedu, Emelia Brobbey and Mimi, in a video that surfaced online, ate fufu and soup together on a movie set
- In the video, the trio looked happy in each other's company as they consumed the hearty meal, with Mercy Asiedu pointing out the unity between them
- In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians expressed joy at seeing the three movie stars enjoy each other's company
Ghanaian movie stars Mercy Asiedu, Emelia Brobbey, and Mimi were spotted eating fufu and soup on a movie set in a video that has gone viral. The video showed the three actresses sitting together on stools and enjoying the meal with broad smiles on their faces.
The trio appeared happy in each other’s company as they shared the staple meal, creating a moment of unity. Mercy Asiedu, in particular, highlighted the sense of togetherness among them, which fans were happy about, given the constant misunderstanding between Kumawood stars.
The video has sparked reactions on social media. Many Ghanaians expressed joy at seeing the actresses bonding over the meal and wished that more Kumawood stars would consistently demonstrate unity.
Kumawood actresses eating fufu spark reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Celyn Ahuofe said:
"Me de nkuraduruo no ba😂😂😂😂kudos I love u all."
Afia commented:
"I have eaten fufu with Mercy before in London Edmonton Green, her soup is very nice."
Jackson Brown wrote:
"You guys are highly welcomed back to Kumawood again."
AMA GH reacted:
"Emelia will start crying when the movie starts n I no her mum will be mercy. 🥰"
kubij170@gmail.com said:
"Mimi you r blessed from today in the name of Jesus Christ."
origininal1 said:
"Please the beatings in Asore ba movie noo was it real or camera beat still feeling the pains for Agya Koo.😭😭😂"
Spendilove transforms in new video
Spendilove has also stirred reactions on social media after she shared a new video of herself.
YEN.com.gh reported that the actress left many people surprised by how much she had changed in a short period of time.
Spendilove, who was a big child star, looked like an adult in the video.
Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh
