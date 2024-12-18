FIFA President Gianni Infantino appeared to aim a dig at the Ballon d'Or Awards during this year's The Best ceremony

In his view, FIFA, the organisation he heads, provides a more inclusive approach to determining the best player in the world

Infantino's thinly veiled criticism of the Ballon d'Or comes on the back of Rodri's victory over Vinicius in October

FIFA President Gianni Infantino subtly criticised the Ballon d'Or process after Vinicius Junior was crowned the 2024 FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year.

Infantino's remarks came during the award ceremony held in Doha, Qatar, where the Real Madrid winger received the accolade following an exceptional season.

Gianni Infantino believes the FIFA The Best Awards is more 'transparent' than the Ballon d'Or ceremony. Photos by Mohamed Farag - FIFA and Visionhaus.

FIFA The Best vs Ballon d'Or

The Ballon d'Or, organised by France Football, and FIFA's The Best, are among football's most sought-after honours.

While the Ballon d'Or relies on votes from international journalists, FIFA's award draws from a broader base.

Fans, national team captains, coaches, and media representatives each have an equal share in determining the winner.

Infantino's Ballon d'Or dig

Infantino took the opportunity to underscore FIFA's inclusive approach, stating, as quoted by Madrid Zone:

"If you want to know the best in the world, it should be by FIFA. Because everyone votes, it's transparent, it's objective, it's all-inclusive."

The FIFA president's comments followed the contentious 2024 Ballon d'Or, where Manchester City's Rodri edged out Vinicius to claim the prize.

The Brazilian winger, widely considered the favourite, lost out despite delivering a stellar campaign.

The decision sparked debate among fans and analysts, with many questioning the criteria and credibility of the Ballon d'Or selection process.

Vinicius' moment of redemption

At the ceremony, Vinicius triumphed as the 2024 Best Men's Player, ahead of Rodri, who secured second place, and Real Madrid's rising star Jude Bellingham, who took third, per FIFA.

This victory was seen as a fitting recognition of the Brazilian's remarkable performances, which included pivotal contributions to Real Madrid’s domestic and European successes.

Comprehensive breakdown of votes for FIFA Best

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported on FIFA's comprehensive breakdown of votes for the Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award.

The detailed rankings showcased how voters prioritised their top three picks across major categories, including Best Men’s Player, Goalkeeper, and Coach.

