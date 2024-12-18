A lady visiting Ghana for Detty December was amazed at the taxes added to her restaurant bill, increasing her original GH¢179 order

Aside from the many taxes that increased the bill, the lady was dumbfounded to learn that Mobile Money payments would incur additional fees

Social media users who watched the video of the lady complaining thronged to the comment section to share their thoughts

A young lady who came to Ghana for Detty December lamented the taxes and levies on her bill after she bought some drinks at a restaurant.

According to the lady, she bought one tropical cheesecake and an apple crumble. Each cost GH¢89.50, bringing her total to GH¢179. However, she paid more than that.

In a video on X, shared by @sikaofficial1, the lady gave details of what went into the total amount she paid.

“One tropical cheesecake, one apple crumble, both of them are 89.50. Subtotal is 179. However, the grand total is 220. We have a 1 per cent COVID tax that is GH¢1.79. We have an NHIL tax of 2.5 per cent. GETFund tax, 2.5 per cent. Tourism tax of 1 per cent. So what if I’m a local? Total VAT of 15 per cent, GH¢28.46.”

Someone with her, probably someone who lives in Ghana, explained to the lady that if she decided to pay via Mobile Money, she would also pay charges for that, and she could not believe it.

Netizens react to taxes on bills

@mey3rude said:

“I thought tourism was a revenue generating thing ,why are u rather sending my money there…this government really milk we ..they can afford to stay out of power even for the next 30 years ..Pablo Escobar money..you see how they are so unconcerned about their loss.”

@official_tyron1 wrote:

“My monthly Starlink bill costs 500 Cedis, the taxes alone costs 109 Cedis. 109 on a 500 Cedis bill tax, just imagine.”

@Naaameen said:

“But some people dey talk say the country good and they enjoy paying all those levies 😂😂😂.”

@staywokefc wrote:

“Ghanaians have been through hell.”

@MacphersonGo said:

“Check even the calculations COVID and NHIL are added to the sub total B4 tourism, vat are calculated.”

@KwameOf41914304 wrote:

“The crazy thing is that after calculating only the taxes yo will find out it’s more than your actual thing you bought 🤣🤣.”

@jaybrew3690 said:

“What does education have to do with my dessert?” hits hard waa.”

@kwaku__sika wrote:

“You Dey bistro de complain about tax. 😂😂😂.”

Amanda Agyapong complains about prices of items

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Amanda Agyapong, Kennedy Agyapong's daughter, lamented the high cost of items in Ghana.

In a TikTok video, Amanda shared her experience with an ice cream seller when she bought the popular FanMilk products on the street.

She expressed worry for people in Ghana for Detty December fun and how much they would have to spend.

