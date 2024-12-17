MP-elect for Ayawaso West Wuogon has announced his plans to convey students from the University of Ghana home this vacation

The actor-turned-politician's buses will take students to several destinations, including Kumasi and Takoradi

His post has garnered significant traction on social media as fans hail the MP-elect

Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has shared his plans to bus students of the University of Ghana to their homes.

This comes after John Dumelo was declared the MP-elect for Ayawaso West Wuogon, running on the National Democratic Congress ticket in the December 7 general elections.

He secured 34,800 votes to beat the New Patriotic Party's incumbent MP, Lydia Alhassan, who polled 32,600 votes.

John Dumelo's buses will depart the university's campus on Saturday, December 21, for several destinations, including Ejisu, Cape Coast, and Kumasi.

Fans hail John Dumelo's initiative

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to John Dumelo's plan for Legon students this vacation.

@Clementhin_O said:

"I nuh dey Legon buh ths thing you about to do again saf show say you are ready to serve. Much blesssssingssss and many greatness ahead Mr Honorable."

@dsm_Degeneres shared:

"I honestly believe Dumelo will be what Ablakwa is to his constituents at ketu north."

@paaqwesi_1 noted:

"I wanted to say that you should employ Ayawaso afronita to drive them home but it's ok."

@gofosu_ remarked:

"Do not imbibe these young adults with freebies. Give them the opportunity to fend for themselves. Start looking at what bills you could propose to make laws that will solve (their) problems. Do quick. Four years is just around the corner ooo."

@quabena_god added:

"U give me vim for this life inside ruff. like play like play u turn mp foreal.. anythin is possible for this life..all be time."

John Dumelo speaks after becoming MP-elect

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo had opened up about his victory in the 2024 elections.

The MP-elect shared a post on social media talking about the implications had he lost the elections to his political nemesis Lydia Alhassan.

In his post-election address, the actor recounted several of the detractions he received and how he turned them into fuel for his ambition.

