The chief executive officer of one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Ghana, Tobinco Pharmacy, has granted an interview with Zionfelix where he opens up about his journey to establishing a successful business.

Recounting his story, he stated he was born into a poor family of 11, hawked on the streets to pay for his school fees and cater for his upkeep due to the financial status of his family.

Samuel Amo Tobbin: I Started Selling Medicine with 1 Cedi but own Tobinco and Other Businesses now Source: UGC

After many years of selling on the street, he gathered enough money and moved to the next thing which was selling drugs.

The exposure

Samuel said he was introduced to the selling of medicine by a Muslim man he met along the line in 1984 at the age of 20 and had to start with Ghc1

He eventually started buying stocks from Ernest Chemist to distribute and made good money for himself, the CEO revealed.

In 1989, he quit the distribution of drugs and travelled to Tokyo to hustle at the at of 25.

In Tokyo, he worked at a cement company with a good salary for five years and returned to Ghana.

Back home

Being home, he established an electrical shop and a chemical shop that birthed the Tobinco brand.

Mr Samuel Amo Tobbin narrated his life's journey in detail.

Check out the full interview below:

