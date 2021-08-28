- The police have arrest 31 drivers for reckless driving

- These drivers include those working at the ministries

- These drivers have been arrested and arraigned before court

The Ghana Police Service has impounded 31 vehicles for reckless driving on the Kpone-Dawenya stretch of the N1 highway.

These drivers include workers from the ministries and corporate Ghana.

Police arrests 31 drivers including workers of ministries for reckless driving (Photo: Ghana Police Service)

Source: Facebook

The police explained that all 31 drivers whose vehicles were impounded are being processed for court in a press statement.

"They flouted several road traffic regulations including disregard for road markings, dangerous driving, driving on the shoulders of the road, unauthorized use of sirens and beacon lights, among others," the statement revealed.

Military officer takes life

Investigations are ongoing into circumstances leading to a military officer taking his life at Burma Camp in Ghana.

Robert Doku, who works with the Army Recruit Training at Shai Hills, was tied to a tree on Friday dawn.

The reason for him taking his life is unknown as police intensify investigations into the matter. The body of the officer has since been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital.

Source: Yen.com.gh