A young Ghanaian man gave President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo a stern look at a funeral ceremony in Kumasi

Nobody knows why the young man had that look, but his eyes were fixed on the leader until he was out of sight

Several people who watched the video thronged to the comments section to share their thoughts on the incident

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was among the many dignitaries who attended the burial rites of Akyempimhene Oheneba Adusei Poku at Adum in Kumasi on November 18, 2024.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other government and New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials escorted Akufo-Addo to the funeral, where Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was also present.

A Ghanaian man gives President Nana Akufo-Addo a 'wicked' look at a funeral. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt (X) & nakufoaddo (Facebook)

Source: UGC

A video on social media showed the President of Ghana shaking hands with some people at the funeral ceremony.

However, a man standing behind one of the people in front gave Akufo-Addo a stern look that sparked conversation.

Nobody knows why he was giving the President such a look, but many speculated that the man was unhappy with his governance.

The young man stared at Nana Akufo-Addo until his line of sight was broken and many have reacted to the incident since.

Several Ghanaians have recently criticised the president's eight-year tenure and stated that they expected more to be achieved.

Watch the video below:

Netizens talk about Ghanaian man's look

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments on the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X.

@Mr_Gidiglo said:

“If this man get Nana one on one dier unless Samson separates the fight oo.”

@GhanaBoylive wrote:

“Listen to the other guy, No campaign for Kumasi 😂.”

@_sevenn6 said:

“Very valid, he suppose hit en head give am sef. Wicked man like that 🥴🥴.”

@carl_popo1 wrote:

“If looks could kill 😂😂😂.”

@AgentOfLaugh7 said:

“Ah this guy why? 🤣🤣💔 So as he frown no, what next tsww.”

@_JustTony1 said:

“Me and the devil, walking side by side”😂.”

@Gnmea22_Ntyd wondered:

“Why the guy bor nana addo like that?Anaa he dey try hu na hu na urm with that face? Eiish asem ooo.”

Bridget Otto blasts Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian journalist criticised President Akufo-Addo for unveiling a statue of himself at Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in Sekondi.

Bridget Otto said that former president John Mahama should have built a statue in every region where he built infrastructure, sparking debate on social media.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh