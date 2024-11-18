Moesha Boduong has released a new video indicating that she is on her way to recovering from a stroke

In the video, the actress and socialite seemed to be in high spirits as she shook her body Ruger's Bounce

The video has triggered mixed reactions from fans, with some people suggesting that gospel music would have been better

Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Babiinoti Boduong is making steady progress as she recovers from a stroke she suffered at the start of 2024.

The actress has updated fans about her recovery progress in new videos shared on her Snapchat account.

Moesha Boduong is recovering from her stroke. Photo source: @moeshaboduong

Source: Instagram

Moesha is seen wearing a white T-shirt over faded blue jeans in the videos. She had her hair neatly braided and decorated with a red ribbon.

Sitting on a couch, she danced and sang to Nigerian singer Ruger's track, Bounce. Unlike in her most recent update, where she looked moody, Moesha was in high spirits and full of smiles.

While she seems to have made a giant stride towards returning to her old self, it was obvious that the actress could not freely move her right hand, where the stroke reportedly hit most.

Watch below for Moesha's video as reposted on Instagram:

Mixed reactions greet Moesha's recovery video

The video of the actress has been trending online and dividing social media users' opinions. While some prayed for her total recovery, others wondered why she is not dancing to a gospel song.

sirofori said:

"She looks like she can’t wait to hit the clubs again 👀."

stella_abeka said:

"Once a soldier, always a soldier 👏🙌.Happy to see her recovering."

dzifah_pertual said:

"Awwwww 🥺🥺🥺 May God Heal her awww Moesha hmmmmmm🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️💔."

elikem_33 said:

"You should be jamming to a gospel song, not a clubbing song."

mr_nana_supremo1 said:

"Chains on the ankle,aswear legends be legends. It's in her blood😂😂😂😂,thank God she is recovering."

Moesha Buduong's uncle gives clarity on health

Earlier, Moesha Buduong's uncle also updated fans on the socialite's health, clarifying a misconception circulating on social media.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, Ahmed Buodong debunked Prophet Percy Lartey's claims that his healing powers helped his niece walk.

Moesha's uncle shared that the socialite was paralysed for some time before regaining her health, contrary to these claims.

