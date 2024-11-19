A video of a Ghanaian man responding to a recent attack on former President John Agyekum Kufuor by an NDC communicator has surfaced online

In the video, the man unequivocally condemned the remarks made against the statesman, describing them

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment; however, many asked Dela to apologise for his remarks

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian man has criticised NDC communicator Dela Edem for his unsavoury remarks against former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Dela Edem has recently become a subject of public discourse after he verbally attacked former president John Agyekum Kufuor.

A Ghanaian man is criticising Dela Edem for his comments against former President Kufuor. Image source: godskids_studios

Source: TikTok

He mocked the stateman who currently sits in a wheelchair, blaming his condition on his flaws in government.

These remarks did not go well with many Ghanaians, who have asked Edem to apologise to the former president.

In a TikTok video, the Ghanaian man unequivocally condemned the remarks, describing them as disrespectful.

He cautioned the NDC communicator to be mindful of his words since his own words could bring bad omen upon his life.

Watch the video below:

Netizens ask Dela to apologise

Netizens who saw the video of the man criticising Dela Edem were impressed. They hailed him and asked Dela to issue an apology to former president.

@ODEHYEBA ODENEHO YIADOM wrote:

"Dela Edem should apologise to president KUFOUR immediately."

@quamina Don wrote:

"Edem Dela whether he apologize or this is the end of his political career and NDC."

@user7391563449036 wrote:

"Wisdom speak."

@official cyril wrote:

"Dela Edem is my uncle. wagyimi tu."

@Quabena wrote:

"Dela edem will make NDC loose again."

@Kantimpo wrote:

"If Edem is NDC spokesperson then NDC don't understand the importance of communication. Opposition is their permanent place."

@user2801832588432 wrote:

"Am crying FOR GUY Dela Edem FOR saying that but IT'S POSSIBLE."

Kumchacha weeps over Dela's comment

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian prophet Kumchacha has condemned Dela Edem's remarks.

In a video, he noted that Dela's comment could limit the NDC's chances of winning the December 7, 2024 elections.

Kumchacha's comment triggered mixed reactions from netizens who expressed their views in the comment section.

Source: YEN.com.gh