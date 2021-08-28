- A military officer has taken his life at Burma Camp

Investigations are ongoing into circumstances leading to a military officer taking his life at Burma Camp in Ghana.

Robert Doku, who works with the Army Recruit Training at Shai Hills, was tied to a tree on Friday dawn.

Military officer takes his life at Burma Camp as police scramble for more information

Source: UGC

The reason for him taking his life is unknown as police intensify investigations into the matter. The body of the officer has since been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital.

IGP speaks against bribe-taking

The Inspector-General of Police has advised officers against the extortion of bribes at checkpoints.

Ever since George Akuffo Dampare became Ghana's Acting IGP, he visited several police patrol stations to motivate police officers.

He wants police officers not to accept bribes from people, saying it will never change their lives.

"Let's shame anybody who thinks that the Police officer cannot stop taking favors that are 100 Ghana, let's shame them, even if someone wants to give you a gift, tell the person that it is enough because that gift cannot transform your life. What can transform your life is the blessings of God," Dr. Dampare said.

He has aso asked police officers to be gentle and polite at checkpoints, saying; "that is how we gain back the love and trust of the public".

Source: Yen.com.gh