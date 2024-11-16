EC Explains What Will Happen If Electorates Vote For Akua Donkor

The Electoral Commission (EC) has discouraged electorates from voting for the Ghana Freedom Party's (GFP) Akua Donkor

The Electoral Commission (EC) said any votes cast for the Ghana Freedom Party’s (GFP) former flagbearer, Akua Donkor, in the upcoming presidential elections would be nullified.

The Deputy EC Chairman in charge of corporate services, Dr Asare Bossman, made this known in a panel discussion on JoyNews on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

He said while Akua Donkor’s name and image would remain on the presidential ballot sheet, any votes cast for her would be rejected during counting.

He explained that to avoid invalidating votes cast, the EC has been actively educating the public concerning the development.

Meanwhile, he insisted that Akua Donkor’s image and name on the ballot paper would be maintained to maintain other candidates' already established ballot positions.

Also, the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, noted in a November 12, 2024, meeting of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) that about 90 percent of the ballots had already been printed before Akua Donkor’s sudden demise.

She said that with the subsequent disqualification of her replacement candidate, Philip Appiah Kubi, effecting any new change to the ballot would cause an unnecessary delay.

LPG insists on removing Akua Donkor

Meanwhile, the flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has insisted that Akua Donkor be taken off the 2024 presidential ballot sheet.

According to him, Akua Donkor’s continuous stay on the ballot sheet could prove problematic during and after the 2024 elections.

He argued that retaining Akua Donkor’s image and the GFP’s logo on the ballot paper could inadvertently impact the outcome of the December 7 polls.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, he said her removal from the ballot paper would uphold the integrity of the ballot and prevent potential voter confusion.

Kofi Akpaloo stated that should Akua Donkor remain on the ballot, some voters could vote for her even though she is deceased.

What happened to Akua Donkor’s replacement?

YEN.com.gh reported that Philip Appiah Kubi, the replacement flagbearer for the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), has been disqualified from contesting the 2024 presidential election.

His disqualification followed the Electoral Commission’s discovery of several errors and illegalities in his nomination form.

