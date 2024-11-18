Okomfo Kolege has set the rcords straight on recent reports that he has remarried two years after his wife passed

In an interview with Kwaku Manu, Kolege denied the reports, explaining that he had only stood in for a relative at the said ceremony

The actor who came under heavy bashing on when the images of his supposed marriage emerged described the criticisms as unfair

Popular Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolege has finally broken his silence on recent rumours that he had got married once again.

Kolege trended online a few weeks ago after photos of him purportedly getting married in a traditional wedding ceremony in Kumasi emerged.

Coming barely two years after his first wife, Millicent Oteng, passed on while giving birth, many took to social media to criticise the actor.

Okomfo Kolege denies marriage rumours

However, it turns out that the actor has been criticised unfairly as he has not remarried as initially reported.

In an exclusive interview with Kwaku Manu TV, Kolege indicated that he had not remarried but was instead standing in as a proxy groom for an undisclosed relative living abroad.

"I've stayed quiet about this whole issue...I have stood in as a husband for some relatives abroad, and I don't see anything wrong with that," he stated.

The actor also challenged the public's reaction to the possibility of his remarriage. For him, it was wrong for anybody to criticise him even if he had truly remarried.

"Let's say the phogt that circulated is true. What's wrong with remarrying after my wife passed away two years ago? Would Ghanaians prefer I fornicate or settle down?" he questioned.

Kolege opened up about his grieving process following the loss of his wife, Millicent Oteng, who tragically passed away during childbirth on November 17, 2022.

"I am the only one who truly felt the pain and trauma when I lost my wife. I moved from Kumasi to Accra to help me cope with the grief," he shared.

Watch the interview below:

