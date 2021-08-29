Nana Boadu, a son of business mogul Kwame Kyei of Unity Group fame has got married in a plush wedding.

Nana Boadu tied the knot with his fiance, Asantewaa Sarpong, in Accra on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

The bride happens to be the daughter of Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

KK Sarpong's daughter and Kwame Kyei's son marry Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Photos from the wedding have popped online showing beautiful scenes at the wedding.

Kotoko wedding

The wedding has been dubbed as a Kotoko wedding because of the associations of the couple's fathers with the Kumasi-based football club.

While Kwame Kyei is the current Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Sarpong served as Board Chairman of the club between 2010 and 2013.

