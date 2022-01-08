Douglas Luiz bio: Age, family, stats of the Brazilian professional footballer

Douglas Luiz is a Brazilian professional footballer with great potentials. The Vasco da Gama Academy in Rio de Janeiro product is still in his early twenties and currently plays against top English clubs in an Aston Villa jersey. Although he could not play a competitive match at Manchester City due to work permit difficulties, he is doing fine at Aston Villa.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Douglas on the field. Photo: @dgoficial

Source: Twitter

Douglas Luiz started playing football in a small football club in Brazil's native country in his teens. Since he began his football career, he has won the hearts of many football fans and remains one of the sought-after players by big clubs.

Profile summary

Birth name: Douglas Luiz Soares de Paulo

Douglas Luiz Soares de Paulo Nickname : Dougie

: Dougie Date of birth: 9th May 1998

9th May 1998 Age : 24 years old (as of 2022)

: 24 years old (as of 2022) Profession : Footballer

: Footballer Position : Defensive Midfielder

: Defensive Midfielder Jersey number: 6

6 Famous for: Getting signed by Manchester City in 2019

Getting signed by Manchester City in 2019 Birthplace/hometown: Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Nationality : Brazilian

: Brazilian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Current residence: London, England, United Kingdom

London, England, United Kingdom Religion : Christian

: Christian Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Height : 5 feet and 9 inches

: 5 feet and 9 inches Weight : 66 kilograms

: 66 kilograms Body build: Fit

Fit Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Hair colour: Black

Black Parents : Edmilson and Maria Soares

: Edmilson and Maria Soares Siblings : 3 brothers

: 3 brothers Marital status: Single

Single Girlfriend: Alisha Lehmann

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Early life

The 5 feet and 9 inches defensive midfielder was born on the 9th of May, 1998, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Douglas Luis' age is currently 23 years but will celebrate his 24th birthday in May 2022.

Not much is known about this player's upbringing except that it was a struggle for his parents to take proper care of him and his three siblings. The family lived in a house with two bedrooms in the Favela region of Rio De Janeiro.

Douglas Luiz's father, was popularly known as Moustache because of his distinct facial hairs. His mother, Maria, worked as a hairstylist in the Nova Holanda region where the Favelas, the poorest section of Rio de Janeiro's inhabitants, reside.

Defender Douglas has been part of Brazil's footballing success across various age grades. Photo: @dgoficial

Source: Twitter

Club career

The Brazilian developed his footballing talent in his native hometown of Rio De Janeiro at the age of 14, where he played for the youth team of Vasco Da Gama Football Club. Three years later, he got his chance to share the pitch with the first team. This is thanks to Coach Jorginho's belief in his talent after a major player, Marcelo Mattos, was injured.

He played an essential role in his team's promotion to the Brazilian Serie A league, and his contract with the club was extended to 2019. However, Dougie did not complete his contract with Vasco Da Gama because a club from the English premiership, Manchester City, came calling. They had been impressed by his immense defensive ability in the middle of the pack.

The Rio De Janeiro-born footballer signed a five-year contract with Manchester City in 2017 but could not play for the English club because the United Kingdom Home Office did not grant his work permit.

Nevertheless, Dougie was loaned to Girona in 2017 to play in the La Liga. He was there until the 25th of July, 2019, when another English side, Aston Villa, felt he was good enough to be on their team.

Luiz was granted his work permit, and he became eligible to wear the Aston Villa jersey on the 7th of August, 2017. However, 10 days later, the defensive midfielder got his first EPL goal against AFC Bournemouth.

International career

The skilful defender has been part of Brazil's footballing success across various age grades. He played for the country's U-20 team and won the Toulon Tournament in 2019.

Dougie joined the senior national team in November 2019. He got a silver medal with the Samba Boys in the 2021 Copa America competition and another gold with Brazil's Olympics football team on the 7th of August, 2021.

Douglas Luiz's stats

Since joining, Douglas has been an enormous and ultimate promotion to the premier league. Douglas Luiz's FIFA 22 ratings are a testament to his status and value in the eyes of bookmakers.

He has played 125 games across the clubs he has been at; 25, 38, and 75 games apiece for Vasco Day Gama, Girona, and Aston Villa, respectively.

As for his international stat, he has played at least nine games for his country. However, Luiz has shown more proficiency in front of goals for the club than for the country, for his goal stat. He has scored nine goals across 125 club games he played but has scored no goal for his country.

Luiz is a Brazilian professional footballer. Photo: @dgoficial

Source: Twitter

Personal life

Dougie seems to have settled into social life in England and in a female footballer who plays for Aston Villa's women team. Douglas Luiz's wife could be Alisha Lehmann if the lovey-dovey pictures and back and forth between the two on social media are to be taken seriously.

Although she has been on loan to other clubs, Alisha, a 22-year-old talented footballer, plies her trade with the Aston Villa female team. She was formerly in a relationship with another footballer, Ramona Bachman. However, the duo broke up, and recent events point out that Alisha had already moved on with Douglas Luiz.

Douglas Luiz's Instagram status on Alisha Lehmann's Instagram status gives credence to this claim. Alisha had shared a loved up picture of herself and Dougie sharing a kiss, and her over five million followers were ecstatic about it. Dougie shared the same post with a caption that read, "Princess." Importantly, it cleared the air on their relationship status as lovers.

Latest updates

There have been rumours about a possible Douglas Luiz's Man City return in the media, although both parties have not given concrete affirmation to the claim. Man City's coach, Pep Guardiola, believes Dougie is a great player and revealed nothing more, while Douglas claims that he is focused on his playing career with Aston Villa.

However, it is essential to note that Man City, being his parent club, ensured a buyback option in his initial contract with them. This means that they can decide to buy him at an amount within a given time.

Douglas Luiz has proven himself to be a player with great potentials, and he can only improve going forward with age on his side.

African Cup of Nations is the premier international men's association football competition in Africa that has been around for years. Also known as the AFCON or Total Africa Cup of Nations, a publication on Yen.com.gh revealed that the tournament has grown to become the continent's most popular sport.

Check out the post to learn more about the football competition, including countries that have won the most titles.

Source: YEN.com.gh