President Akfuo-Addo has called on President-elect John Mahama to make completing the Agenda 111 hospital projects one of his top priorities after being sworn in.

He made this call at his final State of the Nation Address held in parliament on Friday, January 3, 2025.

The Akufo-Addo administration launched the Agenda 111 project in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, which overwhelmed existing hospitals.

If completed, the project would see the construction of 111 district and regional hospitals, including psychiatric hospitals.

The President noted that despite some hospitals being complete, many others are still at various levels of completion and demand the attention of the president-elect.

Akufo-Addo told Parliament that the Agenda 111 project is a cornerstone of Ghana’s healthcare development and, when completed, would strengthen the healthcare system.

Akufo-Addo says Ghana not broke

President Nana Akufo-Addo insisted during his final State of the Nation address that Ghana was not broke despite its inability to pay its domestic and external debt.

The outgoing leader attributed the critical assessment of Ghana's debt struggles to propagandists.

Akufo-Addo's comments sparked an uproar from some opposition legislators who questioned the president's data. Amid an economic crisis, Ghana’s public debt was GH¢761 billion as of October 2024.

In 2022, per Reuters, Ghana suspended payments on most of its external debt in a bid to address its balance-of-payments deficit.

These included Eurobonds, commercial loans, and most bilateral loans. Observers criticised Akufo-Addo's assertion about Ghana's debt status during his State of the Nation Address.

Source: YEN.com.gh