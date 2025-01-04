Harry Maguire hosted a lively New Year’s Eve party at his £4 million Cheshire mansion, bringing together close friends and family to ring in 2025

Among the guests were England teammate Jordan Pickford and his wife, Megan, who joined the celebrations filled with music, laughter, and festive cheer

The gathering was a joyous occasion, with Maguire and his wife, Fern, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for their loved one

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Harry Maguire kicked off 2025 with a festive New Year’s Eve celebration, surrounded by family and friends, including England teammate Jordan Pickford.

The joyous gathering quickly turned into an unexpected challenge as heavy rains hit the area just hours after midnight.

Harry Maguire's £4 million mansion got flooded as he hosted a New Year's Eve party. Photo: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

The downpour left the England defender's landscaped gardens submerged under nearly three feet of water, as flooding swept through his Cheshire neighbourhood without warning, catching residents off guard.

According to The Sun, the 31-year-old and his guests sprang into action, working late into the night to prevent the rising waters from entering the interiors of his luxurious home.

Maguire and his wife, Fern, 29, led efforts to mitigate the damage, with their guests pitching in to help control the deluge.

Despite the disruption, the group remained determined to protect the property after what had been a night of celebration.

Torrential downpours wreaked havoc across Greater Manchester and Cheshire, delivering a month’s worth of rain in just 48 hours.

Local emergency services declared a major incident, fielding over 100 calls for assistance as the relentless rain caused widespread disruption.

In Maguire’s neighbourhood, the flooding not only inundated homes but also inflicted significant infrastructure damage.

The banks of the Bridgewater Canal near Little Bollington collapsed, sending torrents of water across nearby fields and forcing residents to evacuate.

Meanwhile, a section of the M56 motorway was temporarily shut down as authorities scrambled to manage the unfolding crisis. Mountain rescue teams were deployed to assist residents trapped by the rising waters.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh