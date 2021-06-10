Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, baby Maxin, has popped up with a new photo

The photo has Maxin showing off the cars (miniatures) she owns

The photos have the two-year old's followers hailing her

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Maxin Mawushie Mensah, popularly known as Baby Maxin, has got ovaries itching on social media after she shared a new photo.

The photo has Baby Maxin swagging up in pair of shorts and sneakers while posing in front of her fleet of cars (toy cars).

The two-year-old looked dazzling in a red and white top which she matched with her pair of shorts and sneakers.

Baby Maxin: McBrown's Daughter Lines All The Posh Cars She Owns; Fans Amazed Photo source: @iambabymaxin

Source: Instagram

Wearing a new Bantu knots hairstyle, Baby Maxin held a pair of sunglasses in her arms with the handle part in her mouth.

Parked behind Maxin were a variety of cars (toy cars for babies) which she is known to love to ride in. It is one of such cars she rode in with John Dumelo's son, John Jnr, on his birthday in October 2020.

Among the cars of Baby Maxin were miniatures of popular car brands like Ferrari, Mercedes Benz, and Audi among others.

The photo was first sighted by YEN.com.gh on Baby Maxin's official Instagram page with a caption.

Ghanaians react to photo of Baby Maxin's cars

After Maxin posted her cars, many of her followers have been reacting with some asking her to dash them some of the cars while others want to have daughters because of her.

margaretacheampong1991 said:

"Car owner."

the_nana_ama said:

"Awwwwe my babe see legs see fleets of cars mama maxin God bless you for baby maxin you make having a girl child sweet mcbrown l love you @#brimm."

wilhelmina0227 said:

"My pretty angel, you are big girl already awwwwww love you so much ❤❤❤❤."

rebeccaamanor said:

"Dash me one car eer."

alphredaacquah said:

"Mama please can you lend me one of your cars this weekend?❤️❤️❤️."

Maxin's mom and dad go on vacation in Dubai

The photo of Baby Maxin comes just a few weeks after her mother flew to Dubai on a vacation.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, McBrown went with Baby Maxin's father, Maxwell Mensah.

Unlike their previous family vacations, Maxin was not spotted in the photo and video from the vacation which popped up online.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh