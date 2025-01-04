Vinicius Junior was sent off for the second time in his career after picking up a reckless red card against Valencia

An irate Vinicius had to be whisked away by Antonio Rudiger and a Real Madrid staff after the referee gave him marching orders

Carlo Ancelotti has since addressed the issue while shedding light on Los Blancos' next line of action about the incident

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has shared insights into the club’s planned response following Vinicius Junior’s controversial red card during their 2-1 comeback victory over Valencia.

The Brazilian forward was dismissed in the 79th minute for retaliating against goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, marking a dramatic turning point in the game.

Carlo Ancelotti disclosed Real Madrid's next line of action about Vinicius Junior's red card in their 2-1 win against Valencia. Photos by Quality Sport Images and Mateo Villalba.

Vinicius' red card incident: How it unfolded?

The tension began early at Mestalla, with Vinicius facing relentless provocation.

A series of chants echoed through the stands, adding to an already hostile environment.

Throughout the match, Vini Jr expressed frustration over several uncalled fouls, including a contentious penalty appeal in the first half.

The pivotal moment occurred with Madrid trailing by a goal. After missing a critical chance following a strong defensive challenge by Dimitri Foulquier, the 24-year-old found himself on the ground.

Dimitrievski tapped him on the back, seemingly in an attempt to taunt or dismiss him.

Angered by the gesture, the Brazilian reacted by shoving the goalkeeper in the neck.

Dimitrievski, exaggerating the impact, fell to the ground, prompting a VAR review.

Referee César Soto Grado deemed Vinicius’ action violent conduct and issued a red card, intensifying the drama.

Carlo Ancelotti addresses Vinicius red card

Speaking to the media post-match, Ancelotti voiced his disagreement with the decision.

“We felt the sending-off should have been two yellows, one for each player, but they showed Vini Jr. a red," the veteran tactician remarked, as quoted by the club’s official website.

The Italian explained that the altercation involved mutual provocation and suggested a more balanced approach could have resolved the situation.

Carlo Ancelotti reckons that Vinicius Junior shouldn't have received a red card against Valencia. Photo by Mateo Villalba.

“Dimitrievski laid hands on him, and then there was Vini Jr.'s shove. Two yellows would have sufficed, and that would have been it. I don’t want to say he fell into the trap,” Ancelotti added.

Ancelotti reveals Madrid's plan about Vinicius' red card

Ancelotti confirmed that Los Blancos would appeal the decision, though he acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding a potential overturn.

“We’re going to appeal it. I’m not sure if they’ll overturn it. We don’t feel it was a red card,” he explained.

The manager also reflected on Vinícius' overall performance, acknowledging his struggles amid the game’s challenges.

“He was playing out wide in the first half, and he just tried to play his game. Sometimes it all comes off for him; other times, not so much,” Ancelotti said.

Despite the setback, the veteran coach remains optimistic about the Brazilian’s ability to bounce back.

“I hope he can play in the next game because he’s very much a player who makes the difference for us,” he concluded.

According to Marca, despite Vini's red card, Madrid staged yet another late come-from-behind win with goals from Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham handing Ancelotti's side a 2-1 win.

Rudiger, Madrid staff drag angry Vinicius

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Antonio Rudiger and other Real Madrid staff stepped in to calm Vinicius during a heated moment.

Footage shared on social media showed the German defender and team personnel escorting the visibly agitated forward off the pitch, ensuring the situation did not escalate further.

