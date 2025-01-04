John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, has been unconsolable following the passing of her father-in-law

Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo passed away on Gifty Nkornu's birthday, Friday, January 3, 2025

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu was particularly heartbroken that her father-in-law did not see his son get sworn in as MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon

John Dumelo’s wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, has reacted to the death of her father-in-law, Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo.

He passed away yesterday, Friday, January 3, 2025, on her birthday.

John Dumelo's wife wishes her deceased father-in-law had seen his son being sworn in as MP.

In an emotional post on Instagram, the bereaved Gifty Nkornu questioned why her father-in-law would die on her birthday.

She was distraught that her father-in-law had not seen his son, John Dumelo, sworn in as a Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

She ended her post with many crying emojis.

"Daddy why now? Why did you choose my birthday? Why didn’t you wait for Koo’s inauguration? Why? Why? Why? Why???????😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭"

Earlier, John Dumelo had shared the circumstances surrounding the death of his father.

Mr Dumelo noted that he passed on at 75 and had lived a good life.

Sharing their last fond memory, he noted that on January 3, 2025, he received several calls from his father to come and visit him. He recounted that they spoke at length about politics, life, farming, and business and then gossiped.

The MP-elect for the Ayawaso West Wuogon noted that they also spoke about his swearing-in, which would take place in three days, and the advice the late Anato-Dumelo Snr gave him about becoming an Honourable.

"At age 75, you lived your life well. Yesterday you called me several times that I come see you. We sat on the bed and spoke at length about politics, life, farming and business and Offcourse we gossiped. We spoke about my swearing-in in 3 days time and you told me specifically to serve diligently in government."

Sharing details about how his father passed, the seasoned actor said that upon leaving his father's residence barely 10 minutes later, he was called and informed that his father was not responsive.

He said he rushed back home to pick him up and rushed him to the hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead.

"10 minutes after I left your house, I was called that you were not being responsive. I came back, we rushed you to the hospital and you were gone."

Paying tribute to his father, the father of two thanked his late father for being his father, best friend, and number one cheerleader.

In the concluding parts of his tribute to his late father, the MP-elect told his father to send his regards to his late mother, Antionette Dumelo, and that he would miss them dearly.

"Thanks for being my father, thanks for being my best friend, thanks for being my number 1 cheer leader and thanks for everything you did for me. Say hi to mum for us all….we will miss you. Rest in perfect Peace Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr."

