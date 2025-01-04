Memphis Depay has become the envy of many after he was spotted having a nice time with Otumfuo and his kids

The 30-year-old, who is on vacation, now owns a mansion in the Ashanti Region of Ghana

Netizens who reacted to the photos of the player's plush house in Ghana have showered praises on him

Dutch footballer Memphis Depay has left many gushing after news went rife that he now owns a plush mansion in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Photos making rounds on social media and sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of The Asante Nation showed the 30-year-old in the company of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his children.

The post, which evidently showed Depay having a nice time in Ghana, also indicated that the former Manchester United star player now owns a waterfront home on Lake Bomsomtwe.

"Memphis Depay with his grandpa, the Asantehene, and siblings, Oheneba Opoku Ware and Oheneba Kwaku Dua. Beautiful."The 5th image was taken at his property at Lake Bosomtwe." the post read.

Depay chills on Jetski on Lake Bosomtwe

News of Depay owning a property along the shore of Lake Bosomtw comes after the football player was spotted cruising on a jet ski on the Lake.

He brought joy to some young men on the Lake as he stopped to interact with them.

Ghanaians praise Memphis Depay

Netizens who commented on the post praised Memphis Depay for his decision to own a property along the shores of Lake Bosomtwe.

Emmanuel Agyei commented:

"As I saw him playing football at Nima den i said to my friend that this guy will visit Manshyia no matter what, before he will leave Ghana see how he has been spending days in Kumasi."

Kwadwo Boakye-Mensah indicated:

"Wow Memphis Depaye has washed his hands thoroughly well now he's dining with the king.. not only by invite oo but the king visiting him."

Kwadwo Boakye-Mensah wrote:

"I can guess the Convo was about helping Asante Kotoko SP gain more than they deserve and him retiring thereof. I pray Memphis draws more investors to his original home."

Nana Baffour Brempong reacted:

"I heard the King courted a considerable number of business men and women in an effort to drive growth and businesses in the Kingdom. Quite a good initiative from His Majesty. Long live the ASANTEHENE. Long may he reign."

Eric Ofori Atta reacted:

"Lake Bosomtwe is a very, very attractive tour place which can give money to the country, BUT the road is. Kofi Job please kindly do the road. You’ve been given that contract since four years yet you haven’t and dust is killing the ppl there Aba. Chairman wontume,education minister and Ashanti regional minister you ppl Shd bow your head down because you are from that constituency."

Owura Kojo added:

"The sitter is Asantehene, standing left is Otumfour’s Son named after Oheneba Opoku Ware, next to him with white top is Oheneba Kweku Duah he is the grandson of Otumfour Opoku Ware II and then Memphis Depay."

Memphis Depay meets Cheddar after December election

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Dutch forward Memphis Depay reunited with his good friend Nana Kwame Bediako, known as Cheddar.

The reunion happened as the player arrived in Ghana for the holidays.

Depay also visited a boxing gym in Accra to watch a juvenile competition, which his team had reportedly organised.

