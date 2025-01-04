Forson Amankwah climbed off the bench to secure all three points for Norwich in their dramatic win over Coventry

The former WAFA star notched a brace in a space of four minutes in additional time as the Canaries clinched victory

His double against Frank Lampard's Coventry was his first and second for Norwich after 17 games in the Championship

Ghanaian rising star Forson Amankwah delivered a stunning performance for Norwich City, spearheading their dramatic comeback victory over Coventry City in the English Championship.

The 22-year-old midfielder emerged as the hero, netting twice in stoppage time to secure a 3-2 win for the Canaries in front of an ecstatic Carrow Road crowd.

Forson Amankwah scored two dramatic late goals to secure a stunning comeback victory for Norwich. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images.

Forson Amankwah inspires comeback win for Norwich

With Norwich trailing as the clock ticked toward the final whistle, Amankwah, who had not featured in the team’s last three matches, was introduced in the 84th minute.

His entry into the game injected energy into Norwich's attack, revitalising a side desperate to overturn the deficit.

His impact was immediate. Linking seamlessly with Borja Sainz, the former RB Salzburg man unleashed a thunderous strike from outside the box in the 91st minute.

The ball soared into the top corner, leaving Coventry’s goalkeeper with no chance and levelling the scoreline.

Amankwah's dramatic match-winning goal

Sensing the momentum shift, Norwich intensified their efforts in search of a winner.

Onel Hernandez, displaying exceptional skill and determination, carved through Coventry’s defence before setting up Amankwah for his second.

This time, the Ghanaian kept his composure, calmly slotting the ball into the bottom corner to complete the turnaround.

The stadium erupted in celebration as Norwich sealed another thrilling victory, maintaining their perfect start to 2025.

According to Transfermarkt, Amankwah, who joined Norwich from Red Bull Salzburg, has now scored twice in 17 appearances for the club this season.

Norwich 2-1 Coventry: A tale of two Ghanaians

While Amankwah basked in the glory of his game-changing contribution, his compatriot Brandon Thomas-Asante endured a difficult outing for Coventry.

Starting under manager Frank Lampard, Thomas-Asante struggled to make an impact as the Sky Blues’ winless run extended to three games.

Meanwhile, the Canaries' third win in four games took them to within four points of the Championship play-off zone, the Irish News reports.

What's next for Amankwah and Norwich?

Amankwah’s heroics are likely to earn him a place in Norwich’s starting lineup for their upcoming FA Cup clash against Premier League side Brighton on January 11.

The fixture promises to be an exciting test, potentially pitting him against fellow Ghanaian and Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey.

Baidoo joins Forson in Championship, signs for Argyle

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Michael Baidoo has signed with English Championship side Plymouth Argyle during the January transfer window.

The Ghanaian international secured a record-breaking three-year deal with Argyle, leaving Swedish outfit IF Elfsborg.

Baidoo, who debuted for Ghana in October against Sudan during the AFCON qualifiers, will don the number 30 jersey.

