Ainsley Maitland-Niles has stated clearly that he wants to go to a club where he will be getting regular games this season

Since returning to Arsenal from West Brom, the Englishman has not started any game for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

The Gunners are also said to have turned down a loan bid from Premier League side Everton for Maitland-Niles

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has expressed anger towards Arsenal rejecting a loan bid for him from fellow Premier League side Everton who are interested in having the signature of the Englishman.

Six months after playing on loan at West Brom, Ainsley Maitland-Niles returned to the Emirates stadium this summer with the hopes of making his ways into the first team under Mikel Arteta.

But the 24-year-old has found starting lineup difficult so far at the Emirates Stadium coming on from the bench in the two games has featured in this term for the Gunners.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles in action for Premier League side Arsenal. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: UGC

According to the report on GOAL, Everton are ready to bail him out of Arsenal by submitting a bid to the Gunners chiefs which has been turned down.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

This is said to have made Ainsley Maitland-Niles livid as the Englishman is tired of sitting on the bench at the Emirates stadium.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles' reaction

"All I want to do is go where I'm wanted and where I'm going to play.''

Arsenal have not been finding it rosy so far this season as they have lost their first three Premier League games and have also failed to score any goal.

This has put Mikel Arteta under serious pressure with many Arsenal fans already telling the club's chiefs to sack the Spaniard.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that multiple award winning musician, Kidi, has joined the group of Arsenal fans calling for the sack of manager Mikel Arteta after their embarrassing defeat to Manchester City.

The singer, known in real life as Dennis Nana Dwamena, wants the club's former manager Arsene Wenger back as he watched the Gunners collapse at the Etihad after losing 5-0 to the English champions on Saturday.

A disappointed Kidi, in a post on Twitter, expressed his frustrations with lines from his hit single Touch It, and added a hashtag with the words bring back our Wenger.

Pep Guardiola's side compounded Mikel Arteta's woes in the English topflight after thrashing Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, August 28.

A brace from Ferran Torres and one each from Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, and Rodri ensured the Citizens outshine their visitors.

The defeat was the Gunners' third straight loss this new season having kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 defeat each to Brentford and Chelsea in their first two games.

And fans have intensified their call on the sacking of Mikel Arteta as manager of the club including Dino Melaye who was a member of the 8th Nigeria National Assembly.

Source: Yen Ghana