Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has been honoured with the title of Grand Officier de la Légion d’Honneur by France

French President Emmanuel Macron conferred the award to Akufo-Addo during his official state visit on November 14, 2024

The award is meant to acknowledge achievements in fields ranging from public service to international diplomacy and more

President Nana Akufo-Addo has been honoured with the title of Grand Officier de la Légion d’Honneur by France.

He was given the award by French President Emmanuel Macron.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is honoured with the title of Grand Officier de la Légion d’Honneur. Source: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Source: Facebook

The award was conferred upon Ghana's leader during an official state visit to France on November 14, 2024.

The presidency said the award celebrated President Akufo-Addo’s perceived contributions to diplomacy, democratic governance, and international cooperation.

"This distinguished honour, awarded during an official state visit to France, recognises President Akufo-Addo’s exceptional contributions to the advancement of diplomacy, democratic governance, and international cooperation."

Napoleon Bonaparte established the Grand Officier de la Légion d’Honneur in 1802 to recognise individuals who demonstrate exceptional service to France and the global community.

The award acknowledges achievements in fields ranging from public service and international diplomacy to arts, science, and humanitarian efforts.

Akufo-Addo honours himself with statue

This achievement comes after Akufo-Addo unveiled a statue of himself in the Western Region earlier this month.

He courted criticism after unveiling the new statue, erected in front of Sekondi's Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital on November 6, 2024.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate John Mahama said leaders should be honoured by others, not themselves.

Richard Kirk-Mensah, the NDC Western Region Communications Director, pledged to rally support for removing the statue and taking it to Kyebi, the president's hometown.

Aliu Mahama to get statue

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Yendi MP Farouk Aliu Mahama said the government plans to erect a statue honouring his late father.

Mahama has said the people of the Yendi community were happy with this honour in respect of the late former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

He added that the community would also commemorate the anniversary of Mahama's death, having passed away on November 16, 2012.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh