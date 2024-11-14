Actor turns politician John Dumleo won by a landslide in the online election between himself and the current MP, Maa Lydia

The actor garnered 64.2 per cent, while the current MP garnered 35.8 per cent after 4,500 people cast their votes

Many people in the comment section explained why Mr Dumelo lost the 2020 election by a slim margin

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has won the online polls between himself and the current MP of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, aka Maa Lydia.

John Dumelo beats Maa Lydia in Ayawaso West Wuogon online polls. Image Credit:@lydiasalhassan and @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo wins online election

An X user known as Kafui created a poll on X to determine who would win the December 7, 2024, election between Maa Lydia and Mr Dumelo.

In the ongoing election, 4,500 people have voted, with the seasoned actor garnering 64.2 per cent while the current MP garnered 35.8 per cent.

With Mr Dumelo winning the parliamentary election by a landslide, many social media users have speculated the reasons for his loss in 2020.

The online election votes.

Reactions to the election results

Many people in the comment section explained why Mr Dumelo lost the election to Maa Lydia in 2020.

They explained that due to the global pandemic, COVID-19, many of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) and the University of Ghana students were home, so the majority of them were unable to cast their votes.

Others also talked about the initiatives he had embarked on and how he had implemented several projects in the constituency.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding the online poll:

@Citizen_Lyttle said:

"The entire election… this where I’m much interested 😹"

@MrDwein said:

"I think John Dumelo is gon win this Time💯

@abynahstrissel said:

"I think this time my man go win oo"

@_lazyProgrammer said:

"reason JD lost in 2020 by that slim margin was because the UG students were home because of covid. I think this time he will floor her"

@ProsperByk said:

"Last 4 years is because the UPSA and Legon students were on vacation that’s why the lady won.. this time around we they inside"

Efia Odo trashes online election result

YEN.com.gh reported that socialite and actress Efia Odo weighed in on the election poll organised by media house GHOne TV on X.

Ghanaians were given a 24-hour window to vote for either former President John Mahama or Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

After the voting, Mahama recorded a landslide victory over Bawumia, which garnered diverse reactions from social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh