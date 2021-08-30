Ghanaian musician Kidi wants former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger back

The singer is a fan of the English club

Kidi is campaigning for the return of Wenger after their 5-0 defeat to Manchester City

Multiple award winning musician, Kidi, has joined the group of Arsenal fans calling for the sack of manager Mikel Arteta after their embarrassing defeat to Manchester City.

The singer, known in real life as Dennis Nana Dwamena, wants the club's former manager Arsene Wenger back as he watched the Gunners collapse at the Etihad after losing 5-0 to the English champions on Saturday.

A disappointed Kidi, in a post on Twitter, expressed his frustrations with lines from his hit single Touch It, and added a hashtag with the words bring back our Wenger.

Bring back Wenger - Arsenal fan Kidi cries for the return of former manager.

Source: Twitter

"Every weekend different wahala, problem no dey finish. #BringBackOurWenger," he wrote.

Kidi is a big fan of Arsenal despite their struggles in the English Premier League and European football in recent times.

On Saturday, the former Premier League champions capitulated at the home of Manchester City, and are now three games without a win in the English topflight.

Arsenal also sit at the bottom of the table as they are yet to score in the new campaign.

Germany midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan, who was also captain on the day, broke the deadlock after just seven minutes after a swift City play ended with him heading home.

Ferran Torres doubled the lead five minutes later with a clever finish.

Things went from bad to worse for the London club after Granit Xhaka was sent off after a challenge on Joao Cancelo.

And just before half time, Grabriel Jesus connected to a Jack Grealish assist to make it 3-0.

The Blues continued to tear Arsenal apart, and six minutes after the break, Rodri lashed a curl in from outside the box before Ferran Torres completed the mauling with six minutes left.

