Lil Win shared an adorable video of his children singing and dancing to musician King Paluta's For The Popping (Apicki)

The children of the actor rocked matching denim jackets and trousers, as the girls showed off their colourful braided hair

The video of the performance melted hearts and left many gushing over the actor's beautiful family and the kids having fun

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor Lil Wins had a memorable video of his kids singing and dancing to musician King Paluta's Apicki.

Lil Win's kids' dance in video

Lil Win shared a video on his Instagram page about three of his children singing and dancing to King Paluta's most scrutinised song, For The Popping (Apicki).

The three children twinned in denim jackets and trousers while the two ladies showed off their neatly braided cornrows styled with colourful beads.

The eldest of the three displayed her singing prowess as she sang King Paluta's Apicki word for word in the video.

Meanwhile, the three kids and their mother, Maame Serwaa, arrived in Ghana from the US on Tuesday, November 13, 2024.

Below is the clip of Lil Win's kids jamming to King Paluta's Apicki:

Reactions to Lil Win's kids' dance video

Many people in the comment section talked about how Lil Win's children were growing beautifully, while others discussed the striking resemblance they shared with their mother.

Others also mentioned that the Kumawood actor had a beautiful family and that he deeply loved his kids. The heartwarming reactions are below.

land_lo_rd said:

"May God richly bless you for the love and good heart that you have for kids 🎊🇬🇭❤️"

jarbrella said:

"Eii this baby has grow very fast paa👏❤️❤️❤️❤️"

afia.linear said:

"Beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️"

iam_maameserwaa said:

"Family first❤️❤️❤️"

billbanksquamina said:

"God bless You All 🔥"

forkuo.anderson said:

"Wow stunning 😍 👌 👏"

McBrown blasts critics over Paluta's Apicki

YEN.com.gh also reported that Nana Ama McBrown endorsed Apicki and lashed out at critics for trashing the song.

On Onua Showtime, the actress performed the song with the talented musician, with videos taking over social media.

Ghanaians noted that King Paluta would have to pay McBrown for endorsing the song and for the boost in views.

