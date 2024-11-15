Ghana coach Otto Addo remains optimistic ahead of the Black Stars' game against Angola in the AFCON qualifiers

The Black Stars need to beat Angola in Luanda on Friday to stand a chance of qualifying for the tournament in Morocco

The former African champions will next face Niger on Monday in Accra in the final round of games in the qualifiers

Black Stars coach Otto Addo insists his team is ready for Friday's penultimate Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

The Black Stars desperately need a win to give qualification chances a boost after Niger defeated Sudan on Thursday.

The Black Stars currently sit bottom of Group F, but a win will lift them within a point of Sudan ahead of the final round of games.

"Yeah, these are difficult games. You can't take it for granted that they will play, let's say, 50 per cent or so. I know that they (Angola) will be 100 per cent ready. It's going to be difficult, it's an away game. It's going to be very, very tight, I know," he said at the pre-match presser.

"But I think mentally the boys are ready. I'm looking forward to that game. It's time for our first victory in this competition. I think it's a great opportunity to keep the chance alive," he added.

Group F wide open after Niger win

With Angola already qualified, Group F's last ticket remains for grabs, with two teams fighting for the second spot.

Ghana and Sudan remain in contention for who joins Angola to the tournament in Morocco next year.

Although Sudan needs just a point to edge Ghana, the Black Stars have to beat Angola and Niger in the final two matches and could still not be enough, per African Football.

Ghana will only qualify if they win their last two games and Sudan loses to Angola in the final match.

Black Stars buoyed ahead of Angola clash

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the players of the Black Stars are eager to end their winless run in the Africa Cup of Nations following news of Sudan's defeat.

The North Africans suffered a 4-0 defeat to Niger in their penultimate game of Group F, handing a lifeline to the Black Stars ahead of their game against Angola.

The Black Stars kept an eye on the game between Sudan and Niger, knowing a point for the Falcons would have ended their AFCON dreams.

