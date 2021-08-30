Cristiano Ronaldo's followers on Instargam has experienced a surge since joining Manchester United from Juventus

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner now has more followers on his social media handle than all the Premier League clubs combined

The 36-year-old is expected to wearns the colours of the Red Devils against Newcastle United after the international break

Cristiano Ronaldo's stock is getting higher since he decided to return to Manchester United after 11 years away from Old Trafford, .

The news of the 36-year-old playing at the Theatre of Dreams has affected everything about him positively including his current followers on social media.

A report from ESPN FC revealed that the five-time Ballon d'Or's followers on Instagram has massively increased from 186,000,000 to 335,000,000 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo has more Instagram followers than every club in the English top-flight division. Photo by Mathew Peter s and Paul Ellis

Source: UGC

The increase in followership on Ronaldo's Instagram is more than all the top-flight Ebglish division clubs combined.

The Portuguse superstar is set to complete the documentation of his transfer back to the Premier League after a successful medical.

Ronaldo featured as a second half substitute during Juventus 2-2 draw with Udinese and the Bianconeri were beaten at the weekend by Empoli by 1-0.

On the other hand, United fans carried a large photo of the fotballing icon to the Molineux where they managed record a 1-0 win over Wolves.

After the international break Ronaldo is expected to make his debut against Newcastle at Old Trafford Ole gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he will play him as the main striker.

Solskjaer reveals where Ronaldo would play in his team

Speaking after win against Wolves the Norwegian manger revealed where he would put Ronaldo in his attack.

He was quoted by Sky Sports:

"He will definitely play in the attack, with two or three up front, but I want him in the box., I want him scoring goals"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ole Gunnar Solskajer has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will play as their No.9 when he completes his move to Man United this week, Manchester Evening News.

United laboured to a 1-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux and were lacking the presence of a natural striker in the game.

Their last outing against Southampton at St. Mary's also saw the Red Devils struggle in front of goal as they settled for a 1-1 draw.

Mason Greenwood who was drafted into the position was withdrawn to the flanks and made more impact coming from the wings.

