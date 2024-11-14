Tima Kumkum: Adom TV Presenter Delivers Her 3rd Child In The US, Beautiful Photos Drop
- Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum has announced the safe delivery of her third child in the US
- The media personality shared photos with her husband, welcoming the newborn and thanking God
- The announcement sparked a frenzy on social media as many congratulated Tima on social media
Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah, also known as Tima Kumkum, has welcomed a new baby almost one and a half years after her wedding.
The Adom TV/Hitz FM presenter, who married Dominic Duodu in July 2023, delivered the baby boy in the US, where she has been since September 2024.
Tima Kumkum announced the baby's arrival with beautiful maternity photos on Instagram recently, posing with her husband as she flaunted her baby bump.
Sharing the photos, the media personality expressed gratitude while indicating that the boy will be called Jesse.
"God made us parents for the third time. Overwhelmed with gratitude 🥹 Our little miracle has arrived! We are thrilled to welcome our precious baby boy [baby Jesse] to the world," she said.
See Tima's baby bump photos below:
She also shared another set of photos in a garden setting with her husband. In her caption, she welcomed baby Jesse and thanked her medical team.
"Welcome to the world, little one! We’re grateful for every moment with our baby Jesse. Thanks to our amazing medical team and loved ones for their love and support," she wrote.
Tima's baby is her 3rd child
The new baby is Tima Kumkum's third child. She has two children from a previous marriage, a girl and a boy.
In 2021, she opened up on her failed marriage and how the father of her children had abandoned them after the union collapsed.
Congrats pour in for Tima Kumkum
beverly_afaglo said:
"Congratulations sis. God did 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."
salmamumin said:
"So beautiful 🤩 congratulations 🎊."
victorialebenee said:
"What can’t God do ooo🔥🔥👏👏👏congratulations."
gloriaosarfo said:
"Congratulations, sis 🎊🎊🎊 More blessings from above to you and yours 🙌❤🙌."
enyamekye510 said:
"Congratulations, dear, I am always on your page waiting for this good news so I can Congratulate you, I am so happy for you 😍😍."
mj__velvet said:
"Life is that simple and beautiful with people who accept us for no reason regardless and love us effortlessly we all deserve happiness enjoy mama❤️❤️❤️❤️congratulations 😍😍😍."
Tima Kumkum's baby bump video
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tima Kumkum got many people gushing over her when she flaunted her baby bump in a video.
The Ghanaian radio and TV presenter shared a video of herself supporting the Akonoba Foundation at their event in the US.
Many people talked about how pregnancy looked good on Tima Kumkum, while others congratulated her in the comments.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
