Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum has announced the safe delivery of her third child in the US

The media personality shared photos with her husband, welcoming the newborn and thanking God

The announcement sparked a frenzy on social media as many congratulated Tima on social media

Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah, also known as Tima Kumkum, has welcomed a new baby almost one and a half years after her wedding.

The Adom TV/Hitz FM presenter, who married Dominic Duodu in July 2023, delivered the baby boy in the US, where she has been since September 2024.

Tima Kumkum announced the baby's arrival with beautiful maternity photos on Instagram recently, posing with her husband as she flaunted her baby bump.

Sharing the photos, the media personality expressed gratitude while indicating that the boy will be called Jesse.

"God made us parents for the third time. Overwhelmed with gratitude 🥹 Our little miracle has arrived! We are thrilled to welcome our precious baby boy [baby Jesse] to the world," she said.

See Tima's baby bump photos below:

She also shared another set of photos in a garden setting with her husband. In her caption, she welcomed baby Jesse and thanked her medical team.

"Welcome to the world, little one! We’re grateful for every moment with our baby Jesse. Thanks to our amazing medical team and loved ones for their love and support," she wrote.

Tima's baby is her 3rd child

The new baby is Tima Kumkum's third child. She has two children from a previous marriage, a girl and a boy.

In 2021, she opened up on her failed marriage and how the father of her children had abandoned them after the union collapsed.

Congrats pour in for Tima Kumkum

Tima Kumkum's baby bump video

