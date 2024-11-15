Lionel Messi Captured in Heated Confrontation With Referees During Argentina Loss: Video
- Lionel Messi didn't hesitate to express his frustrations during Argentina's defeat to Paraguay
- It was Messi's third successive defeat across all competitions after Paraguay staged a comeback in the 2026 World Cup qualifier
- Despite the 2-1 loss to La Albirroja, Argentina sit at the summit of the South American qualifying table
Lionel Messi’s frustration boiled over during Argentina’s 2-1 loss to Paraguay in the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.
Coming off Inter Miami's unexpected MLS Cup exit against Atlanta United, Messi arrived in Asunción with hopes of leading his national team to victory.
Paraguay stage comeback win vs Messi's Argentina
However, Argentina’s aspirations quickly unravelled as Paraguay mounted an impressive comeback, per Bolavip.
The night started brightly for the visitors when Lautaro Martinez struck in the 11th minute to put Argentina ahead.
But Paraguay responded swiftly, equalising through Antonio Sanabria just eight minutes later.
According to USA Today, Omar Alderete completed the turnaround at the start of the second half, securing La Albirroja’s first triumph over Argentina since 2016.
Messi blasts referees
For Argentina, the disappointment was palpable, particularly for Messi, who didn’t hold back in expressing his anger toward the match officials.
In widely shared footage, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is seen confronting the referee with pointed gestures.
He vented his frustrations over perceived officiating inconsistencies that marred the game.
The iconic No. 10’s displeasure was evident as he appeared to hold the officials accountable for moments he felt unfairly influenced the match.
Paraguay implements anti-Messi rule
Ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Argentina, Paraguay adopted a distinctive tactic to limit Messi's influence off the field.
The country imposed an unusual rule, prohibiting fans from wearing Messi jerseys in the stadium.
Notably, Paraguay used a similar approach in their recent match against Brazil, where fans were also restricted from wearing Vinícius Júnior jerseys.
Messi to be honoured in Brazil
In contrast to Paraguay's approach, YEN.com.gh reported that Brazil is preparing to pay tribute to Lionel Messi at the legendary Maracana stadium.
The Argentine star’s footprints will be added to the stadium's revered 'Walk of Fame,' joining a select group of football greats.
Messi’s prints will be inducted into this illustrious hall of fame alongside Brazilian icons like Pelé, Garrincha, Ronaldo Nazario, Neymar, and more.
