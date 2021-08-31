Hector Bellerin is now a target fr Barcelona after Emerson Royal is poised for £25.7million fee to Tottenham Hotspurs

The out-of-favor right-back is yet to make an appearance for Mikel Arteta's side this season but was listed for the loss at Brentford

The 26-year-old who won the FA Cup in the last two seasons has struggled with injury problems in his career

Hector Bellerin is being considered by Barcelona for a place at their right-back as Tottenham are close to signing Emerson Royal, Daily Mail, Sky Sports.

The Spain international is looking to leave the Emirates on the last day after being neglected by coach Mikel Arteta.

Bellerin's limited chances in Arteta's squad

The 26-year-old was an unused substitute in Arsenal's first Premier League defeat of the season to newly-promoted side Brentfored.

But the Spaniard was left out of the squad that lost to Chelsea at the Emirates and Manchester City at the Etihad.

Arteta's option at right-back is now Callum Chambers and Cedric Soares which has left Bellerin as surplus to requirements.

To make matters worse for Bellerin, Nuno Tavares who arrived from Benfica in the summer plays as a left-back and can also be drafted into the right-back position.

Reports in the past stated that Bellerin told the club's hierarchy he wanted to leave the club and a number of top teams in Europe have been linked with the defender.

It is understood that Serie A champions Inter Milan want a loan deal for Bellerin but Arsenal prefer a £15million fee.

A frustrated 87-year-old Arsenal fan

