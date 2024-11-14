Francis Osei, an Anglican SHS graduate with 7As in the WASSCE, has been admitted to the University of Cape Coast

He needs GH¢14,533 for tuition by November 22, 2024, but said he cannot afford it due to his parents' financial challenges

Francis Osei said he needed financial assistance to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor and contributing to society

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

An old Anglican Senior High School student, Francis Osei’s further education seems to be in danger as he does not yet have the money to pay his tuition fees.

Osei, who scored 7As and 1B in his West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has been admitted to the University of Cape Coast.

Francis Osei is a top Ghanaian student who needs financial help to further his education at the UCC Medical School. Photo credit: Osei Phoenix Francis

Source: Facebook

To begin a six-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, Francis Osei needs to pay GH¢14,533 as his admission fees.

According to the admission letter, the deadline for payment is November 22, 2024. The fees excludes his accommodation cost.

Francis said he cannot afford the fees because his parents are old and unable to afford to pay for him to further his education.

“I graduated from Anglican Senior High School as one of the best science students. I had an excellent result in WASSCE. My parents are very old and economically disadvantaged.”

Francis Osei said he is hopeful that he would get help to study to be a medical doctor so he can be helpful to society in the near future.

SHS student needs financial help

YEN.com.gh also reported that an Adiembra SHS old boy appealed for financial support to further his education.

The gentleman gained admission to KNUST and needed to pay the stated fees before he could join his peers in school.

Several people pleaded with Ghanaians who could help with the admission fees to come to the student's assistance.

Two brilliant siblings beg for help

Simon Kweitsu Tetteh and Edmund Kofi Tetteh, who excelled in separate years of WASSCE, also need financial aid to further their education.

Simon excelled in the 2021 WASSCE (4As, 3Bs, 1C) while Edmund recorded a remarkable eight As in the 2023 WASSCE examination.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, their hardworking parents also pleaded for assistance so their boys could pursue their dreams.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh