A Ghana Prisons Service officer arrested a trotro mate for wearing Prisons Service uniform while working

The mate claimed the uniform belonged to his late father and reiterated the attire has sentimental value to him

Several social media users who watched the video thronged to the comment section and shared varied opinions on the matter

An officer of the Ghana Prisons Service arrested a commercial bus conductor, popularly referred to in local Ghanaian parlance as trotro mates, for wearing security uniform while working.

The trotro mate was arrested while going about his usual activities on the streets ferrying passengers and led to an unknown destination by the Prisons officer.

In a video shared by @eddie_wrt, the trotro mate was wearing the brown camouflage shirt worn by Prison Service officers. The law enforcement agent then led him away from the trotro towards the direction he wanted to take him.

Civilians wearing service uniform is illegal and many have been been apprehended for this violation before in Ghana and across the continent. Wearing service clothing without proper authorization is generally prohibited to prevent impersonation and potential crime.

This is what got the trotro mate in trouble.

However, reports suggest the trotro mate defended himself insisting the uniform belonged to his late father effectively introducing the angle of sentimental value.

Several people watched as the officer ushered the trotro mate away from the area having apprehended him.

Netizens react to mate’s arrest

