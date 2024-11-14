Oteele has recounted his experience after he was briefly hospitalised recently, narrating how gruelling the surgery he underwent was

The Ghanaian actor who was reported gravely ill said he had a large lump on his body that the doctors had to operate on, and it was excruciating

He made the disclosure in a TikTok Live, and Ghanaians sympathised with him, expressing joy at seeing him back on his feet

Ghanaian actor Oteele has opened up about his experience following a brief hospitalisation. Speaking during a TikTok Live session, he shared how he underwent a difficult surgery to remove a large lump, which had caused him significant discomfort. The actor painted a vivid picture of the intense pain he endured throughout the procedure.

Oteele described the operation as excruciating, recounting that he screamed loudly in agony, with his cries being heard throughout the hospital. He said at one point, he feared he might not survive due to the overwhelming pain.

Ghanaians and followers of the actor sympathised with Oteele, leaving messages of encouragement and joy at seeing him back on his feet. In recent weeks, news broke that Oteele was not well, with a video of him in his sick bed surfacing on social media.

Ghanaians pray for Oteele

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Vivian Frimpong said:

"I am happy for you brother we thank you for your life."

MillicentAJ commented:

"Awww God is good all the time 🥰we thank God for your life."

Ohemaa Sherry reacted:

"Thank God for bringing you back to us."

halilat123 commented:

"Having a good wife is a blessing from Allah. 🙏"

Naa Abea said:

"who say God no dey God dey paaa bro we are all happy to see you again."

Oteele thanks wife

Oteele's situation was dire, and his loving wife was with him every step of the way.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the actor showed appreciation to his wife for being supportive and also thanked Ghanaians as well.

The actor's wife took it upon herself to care for her husband when he could barely move. Videos of her by his side on his sick bed went viral.

Source: YEN.com.gh