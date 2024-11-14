Greece-based Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman has backed the Black Stars ahead of their game against Angola

The Black Stars have been handed another shot at qualifying for the tournament after Sudan lost to Niger

Rahman, who previously played for Chelsea, has opened up on returning to the Black Stars team

Baba Abdul Rahman is backing the Black Stars to win the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers despite claiming the team has been unlucky.

The Black Stars' Africa Cup of Nations qualification has been tumultuous after four matches without a win.

The West Africans are relying on results elsewhere to keep their hopes of qualifying alive.

Baba Rahman confident in Black Stars ahead of AFCON qualifier against Angola. Photo: Maddie Meyer Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Following Sudan's defeat to Niger on Thursday, the Black Stars need a win in Luanda to ensure they stand a chance of making it to Morocco.

"I honestly think the guys have been a bit unlucky recently," Rahman told the BBC.

"We have some really, really exciting young players in terms of what they can do on the ball and off the ball. We have good prospects too.

"I still have confidence in them."

The Black Stars will move a point behind second-place Sudan if they beat Angola on Friday.

This means a win against Niger in Accra on Monday and a Sudan defeat will guarantee Ghana a return to the tournament.

Rahman not ruling out Ghana return

Although the PAOK Thessaloniki left-back has excused himself from the Black Stars, he has disclosed that he will return to the team at the right time.

"It's a personal decision to take a break (from Ghana) to concentrate on my fitness because I've not had a great time with injuries," he said.

"When I joined PAOK last year, I just thought it was wise to stay away a bit from international football to get my fitness back."

Rahman last played for the Black Stars in September 2023 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic in Kumasi.

Black Stars leave for Luanda

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Stars team have left Ghana for Luanda ahead of the penultimate game in Group F of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana desperately needs a win against the Palancas Negras with hopes that Sudan loses to Niger to keep their qualifications hopes alive.

The four-time African champions began preparation in Accra, holding a two-day training at the Accra Sports Stadium before departing for Luanda on Wednesday.

