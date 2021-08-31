Ghana takes delivery of 1.5m doses of Astra Zeneca vaccines sponsored by Germany

The Director of Communications at the Presidency has revealed that Akufo-Addo is dispatching a flight to Germany to take delivery of 1.5million doses of Astra Zeneca vaccines

Eugene Arhin said the vaccines were gifted to Ghana by the German government

Arhin said, this is as a result of Akufo-Addo's meeting with the German Chancellor, Angela Markel

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has revealed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is dispatching a flight to Germany to take delivery of 1.5million doses of Astra Zeneca vaccines.

According to a report filed by 3news.com, the vaccines were donated to the country by the German government.

Addressing the Presidential Press Corps Arhin said following Akufo-Addo’s meeting with the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, during his just-ended visit to Germany, the German govern has donated 1,500,000.00 doses of AstraZeneca to the country.

“The German Chancellor I am happy to inform the Ghanaian people made it known to the President that a total of 1,200,000 vaccines were to be given to Ghana, basically, the Astra Zeneca Vaccines. A few hours ago, I got confirmation from the President that this has increased from 1,200,000 to 1,500,000 and steps have already been taken,” Arhin said.

Akufo-Addo flew to Germany on August 22

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, August 22, 2021be traveled to Germany for an official visit.

While in Germany, Akufo-Addo was expected to meet manufacturers of the Pfizer vaccines with the aim of securing substantial doses for Ghana.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said the President is hopeful that the meeting will yield some positive results.

“It is a two-fold meeting. First and foremost; the establishment of the national vaccine institute… and secondly to also help procure more vaccines,” Eugene Arhin said.

According to Eugene Arhin, President Nana Akufo-Addo is committed, to ensuring that by the end of December 2021, the government should meet the target of vaccinating 20 million people.

