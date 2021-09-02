Archipalago has shared a video of a recent flood in the United States of America

The part-time musician called out Twene Jonas to address the issue without failure just like he would do if the flood was in Ghana

Archipalago, for some time now, has turned himself into the nemesis of Twene Jonas

Ghanaian blogger and part-time musician, Dennis Anane, famed as Archipalago or Palago Mufasa, has taken a swipe at Twene Jonas, following a recent flood that hit New York, USA.

Archipalago, in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, shared how a train station in New York got flooded, following a heavy downpour.

After sharing the video, Archipalago indicated that he was expecting Twene Jonas to come out and speak against authorities in New York for allowing the place to get flooded.

Archipalago calls out Twene Jonas to blast US gov't after New York gets flooded by rain. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

The video showed water gushing into the train station with force which left some of the commuters stranded on one side.

He captioned the video: "Where’s Glass Nkoaaa?? We need warm up as soon as possible! Aight stay safe my New Yorkers!

just know that nature disaster happens everywhere in the world, so when it happens in Ghana, we should find a solution and stop the insults!"

He went on to add that, even though he supports the Fix The Country agenda, he expects Ghanaians to act right and not make things hard for themselves.

Archipalago noted: "The government must fix the country at all cost I support fix the country 101% but y’all saying the flood is clean and all that but in Ghana who puts rubbish in the gutter for it to be choked.. is it not you the citizens!! Monsua nyansa na gyimii no d))so too much!! I thought y’all said you want the government to fix the country like abrokyire but when all measures are put in place you the same citizens would break the law regularly!!! Y’all bette change that Nkurases3m no and be a law-abiding citizens

