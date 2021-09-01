Black Sherif has set an enviable record in the month of August with his views on YouTube

The young musician managed to top the list of most-streamed artiste on the popular website

Black Sherif amassed a whopping 2.35 million views and was followed closely by Mona4reall

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif known in real life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif, has become a topic of interest following a new record he has set in the month of August 2021.

According to statistics coming from Charts Ghana's Twitter page, the First and Second Sermon hitmaker managed to take pole position in the most streamed songs for August this year.

Per the statistics, Black Sherif managed to amass a whopping 2.35 million views on YouTube beating the likes of Ghana's fastest rapper Sarkodie and Nigeria's WizKid.

Black Sherif beats, Sark, WizKid, to emerge as most-streamed artiste on YouTube in August

Source: Twitter

Black Sherif took the music scene in Ghana by storm after he dropped his First Sermon.

The buzz around the musician soared within a short period and he tapped into the trend to drop his Second Sermon.

His Second Sermon shot through the roof in a matter of days and he got his first 1 million views on YouTube with the song going viral in the country and beyond.

Below is the list:

Top 10 Artists on @YouTube For the Month of August.

1.@blacksherif - 2.35M+ views

2.@Mona4reall1 - 1.14M+

3.@sarkodie - 1.05M+

4.@shattawalegh - 1.04M+

5.@Omah_Lay - 489k+

6.@wizkidayo - 461k+

7.@YAWTOG - 439k+

8.@dianaahamilton - 434k+

9.@officialguchi2 - 432k+

10.@MMercychinwo - 425k+

