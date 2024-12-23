A video of Sabinus on a plane caught in a hearty conversation with two pilots has popped up online

The comedian was pleased to discover that his flight staff and pilots were from Ghana and Nigeria

Sabinus' remarks after discovering the pilots' nationality left many netizens laughing

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

An encounter between Nigerian comedian Sabinus and Ghanain pilots while he was on a flight has surfaced online.

Sabinus' encounter with two Ghanaian pilots on a plane leaves many fans laughing. Source: ChuksEricE

Source: Twitter

The comedian, renowned for his hilarious social media skits, was given privileged access to the plane's cockpit.

He was elated to discover the pilot's nationality and that one of them bears his first name, Emmanuel.

Sabinus was challenged to choose between Ghana and Naija Jollof. The debate has become a trending cultural banter that often attracts submissions from young netizens on social media.

The comedian uncharacteristically chose Ghana Jollof over his country's. He hilariously explained that he would not disagree because the plane was airborne, and the pilots were the ones in control.

"I'll agree for now because we're up now. When we get down, we can talk about this. For now, you're the one controlling the plane, so Ghana Jollof all the way."

Sabinus stirs reactions online

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sabinus' encounter with the Ghanaian pilots.

@CNNforAfrique said:

"Aaah sake of jollof make dem drop me off air😂😂😂😂 Ghana jollof."

@Scott_Knight1 wrote:

"Na who Dey alive fit argue ooh. 39,000 above sea level.. aaaaah Ghana Jollof all the way ooh . Wen we land we talk more 😂😂😂🤣 Sabinus Survival instinct choke 😅."

@obinna_emelobe noted:

"Clever guy. He understands that humans are very emotional. So, to retain your fan base, not everything requires your honest opinion."

@besttechghana remarked:

"He’s such a fun 🤩 person 😂."

Carter Efe stamps Ghanaian Jollof

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian sensation Carter Efe had endorsed Ghana Jollof after his recent trip to Accra.

He shared his honest review in an online post, establishing that the Ghanaian meal was the best and that Nigerians were wrong whenever they claimed the Nigerian delicacy was better.

The comedian and skit maker faced backlash after his endorsement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh