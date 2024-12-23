Obaa Cee, a popular Ghanaian TikTok star has shared her views on the ongoing sing-a-thon by Afua Asantewaa

Afua Asantewaa has embarked on a second sing-a-thon after her first attempt was disqualified by the GWR

However, Obaa Cee said she did not understand the rationale behind Afua Asantewaa's second attempt at breaking the GWR record

A popular Ghanaian TikTok star, Obaa Cee has questioned the rationale behind Afua Asantewaa's ongoing Guinness World Record (GWR) sing-a-thon attempt.

Afua Asantewaa, a Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur is embarking on her second sing-a-thon after her first attempt was disqualified by the GWR.

Ghanaian TikTok star Obaa Cee questions Afua Asantewaa's second sing-a-thon attempt. Photo credit: @Afua Asantewaa/Facebook & @obaapaceetv/TikTok.

Reacting to this, however, Obaa Cee said she does not understand why Afua Asantewaa would put herself and her family through this stress for the second time.

She further criticised the Ghanaian media personality's voice and said that she ought to have rehearsed more before taking the plunge to attempt the sing-a-thon world record again.

"What's all this? The other day, I heard her sing a gospel song which was horrible. Do proper rehearsals to work on your voice. Who even asked her to attempt this record again? Is the sing-a-thon an activity that she wants to embark on every December?" she said.

Ghanaians support Obaa Cee on Afua Asantewaa

Some Ghanaians online who came across Obaa Cee's TikTok video agreed with her comments on Afua Asantewaa's second sing-a-thon attempt.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@KB said:

"Obaa Cee is speaking wisdom. Why this lady is worrying herself?"

@Maame Serwaa also said:

"It's purely business. She needs to cash out again. Annual and seasonal cocoa season."

@Akua Adoma commented:

"Obaa Cee has finally said my mind."

@Afia universe also commented:

"I tell you aaah we don't need that again. It's not even interesting empo."

Afua Asantewaa's first sing-a-thon attempt

Afua Asantewaa is currently on day three of her second sing-a-thon attempt at the Heroes Park Annex in Kumasi,

However, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghanaian media personality had previously attempted the GWR record in December 2023 in Accra.

The determined lady failed in her first bid to break the world record, which is currently held by an Indian singer Sunil Waghmare, who sang for 105 hours in 2012.

