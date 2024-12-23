Jude Bellingham could not believe his eyes after Fede Valverde's stunning long-range effort against Sevilla in La Liga

The Englishman, who lasted 77 minutes in the said match, playfully urged Valverde to score 'normal' goals

Fans appeared to share in the sentiments of Bellingham, touting Valverde's incredible shot power

Jude Bellingham was left in disbelief after witnessing Fede Valverde’s jaw-dropping strike during Real Madrid’s 4-2 triumph over Sevilla in La Liga.

The Uruguayan midfielder’s thunderous long-range effort stole the show in a match already brimming with remarkable goals.

Jude Bellingham jokingly 'begged' Fede Valverde to score normal goals after his outrageous strike against Sevilla.

Valverde's jaw-dropping goal against Sevilla

Real Madrid’s victory moved them within striking distance of league leaders Atletico Madrid, thanks to a combination of individual brilliance and cohesive team play.

Among the four goals scored, Valverde’s audacious strike stood out, capturing the imagination of both fans and teammates.

Valverde’s goal was a masterclass in power and precision, highlighting his ability to strike the ball cleanly from a distance.

The midfielder, known for his proficiency in scoring from outside the box, added yet another spectacular effort to his growing collection, per beIN Sports.

Bellingham's reaction to Valverde's insane goal

Bellingham, clearly impressed, took to social media to share his thoughts on the extraordinary goal. The English sensation humorously remarked on Instagram:

“Score a normal goal, man.”

The post resonated with fans, who flooded the comments section with similar admiration for Valverde's knack for producing spectacular strikes.

Fans agree with Bellingham's reaction

Supporters were quick to echo Bellingham’s sentiment, lauding Valverde’s consistency in scoring screamers.

One fan, @StacyE65279, humorously noted:

“He really needs to score normal goals 😂😂. Most of his goals are outside the box; how can someone master that act of only scoring outside the box? I give it to him mehn, he is so good at that.”

@kong_bahi chimed in:

“Very true 😀🤍. Been scoring only magical goals.”

@jahbloss_ added:

“Scoring a normal goal is a taboo to this guy.”

@Fevorites also wrote:

“Man scores banger goals.”

@HXanthron

“The guy is a beast.”

@SauravSunil concluded:

“FedeBoom always 🔥🔥🔥.”

Valverde's knack for insane goals

Valverde’s ability to unleash powerful shots from range provides Real Madrid with an invaluable tactical weapon.

His goals often come at crucial moments, breaking down tightly packed defences and shifting momentum in Madrid’s favour.

Statistically, the Uruguayan stands out in Europe’s top leagues.

Opta Jose revealed that Valverde has scored five goals from outside the penalty area this season across all competitions—more than any other player in Europe’s elite leagues.

Ghanaians debate over Muntari and Valverde

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaians have sparked an online debate over who has the stronger shot power, Sulley Muntari or Federico Valverde.

This conversation began after Valverde's stunning long-range goal in Real Madrid's 4-2 win over Sevilla.

