King Promise, in a post on Sunday, November 22, 2024, teased Manchester United fans after they lost three-nil to Bournemouth

The singer took to X (formerly Twitter) to taunt them, passing a comment that sparked reactions from many Red Devils supporters

In the comments section of his post, many United fans were disappointed in the singer for teasing them amid the club's struggles

Popular Ghanaian singer King Promise on Sunday, November 22, 2024, took to X (formerly Twitter) to mock Manchester United fans after their 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The post, from the popular Chelsea fan, quickly gained attention as it teased United supporters following another tough result for the club.

In his post, he wrote 'Amorim football' with numerous laughing emojis attached to it, referring to new manager Ruben Amorim.

The comment sparked reactions from many Manchester United fans, who found the singer's post funny and humorously chided him for choosing this moment to troll them.

King Promise, a hardcore football fan, has often shared his views on the sport on social media. As a strong supporter of Chelsea, his posts often throw hilarious shade at opposing fans, and this recent jibe at Man United was no different.

King Promise sparks humorous reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

ras_priest said:

"Wo tiri ho shine shine sɛ ice skating rink wae😂 United abrɛ."

Atankpa520879 wrote:

"Your Chelsea couldn’t beat Everton either."

MaameAmaAdoma said:

"Ah King Promise, are you laughing at my team? Blocked."

stylyrr commented:

"Wow wow wow. You go win AOTY make we see."

KingFabulo said:

"It will never enter the Promise Land aswear."

nvm_zamani reacted:

"Buh why are the united fans being emotional in the quoted replies and cs?🤣"

King Promise featured by M.anifest

King Promise has been very busy in the music side of things; he was recently featured on M.anifest's new release, Hang My Boots.

YEN.com.gh reported that the rapper's song had gained traction because of the singer's infectious hook and incredible rap verse.

