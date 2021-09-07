Kwaku Bonsam has rubbished all claims by traditional priests that they can double or multiply the money

The popular Ghanaian traditional priest also indicated that he has never required human blood for any sacrifices and all ritualists who ask for them are fake

Kwaku Bonsam also added that he would have been a rich man giving money to Ghana if ritual money was real

Popular Ghanaian traditional priest, Kwaku Bonsam, has indicated that there is nothing like ritual money or money-doubling that ritualists are able to perform.

In a video interview with Citi 97.3 FM, the famous traditional icon dared anyone who thinks he is wrong to come out and challenge him with any evidence that they may have.

Kwaku Bonsam further stated that if it were possible to produce so much money, every ritualist would have been a millionaire and not be in the positions they are usually found in.

If there was anything like ritual money, I would give loan to Ghana - Kwaku Bonsam in Video Photo Credit: Citi TV

Source: Facebook

Speaking on what they are actually able to do, Kwaku said that it is possible to perform sacrifices with animals so that individuals are able to have breakthroughs in their life and livelihood.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Human blood is also not required. There is nothing we do with that and I have never requested it. Ritual killings do not work. The ritualists who say they need human parts are scammers who just want to dupe people," Kwaku Bonsam also said.

What Ghanaians are saying

After watching Kwaku Bonsam explain himself, below were some of the comments Ghanaians had to share

Samuel Mcpherson Tetteh indicated

So here it is religion should not play major role. Simple put just fear God. church mosque tradition are all borla

Andrews A. Enti mentioned:

They use their of magnization ,please someone should explain that to me

Tanimu Azuayi Runtown stated:

Am coming here He can speak English than Abronye and chairman wontemi

Watch the video below

Kweku Bonsam speaks on Agradaa's conversion

Nana Kwaku Bonsam, was previously in the news after he spoke over the conversion of one of their own, Nana Agradaa, a fetish priest who claims to have converted to Christianity.

According to him, he cannot fault Agradaa over her conversion, but he would advise her to ensure that she does not speak ill about those who are still in the deity worshipping business.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Kwaku Bonsam revealed that he has not met Agradaa in person before but he really liked her because they were in the same business.

Source: Yen.com.gh